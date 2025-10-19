Israeli media reports military attack on Gaza
19-10-2025
The Israeli military launched an attack on Gaza, as Israel continued to trade blame with Palestinian militant group Hamas over violations of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire aiming to end the war in the enclave, Israeli media reported on Sunday.
There was no immediate comment from the military on the reported attack.
