Israel accuses Hamas of 'blatant' truce breach beyond yellow line
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-10-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 14:51 IST
The Israeli military said on Sunday that Hamas militants have carried out "multiple attacks" against Israeli forces beyond the "yellow line" buffer zone, including a rocket-propelled grenade and sniper fire, calling it a "blatant violation" of the ceasefire.
There was no immediate comment from Hamas.
