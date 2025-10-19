Delhi: Pregnant woman stabbed to death by former live-in partner; husband kills attacker

A pregnant woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her former live-in partner in Delhi's Nabi Karim area before her husband overpowered and killed the attacker, police said on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Shalini, 22, wife of Aakash and a mother of two, and Aashu alias Shailendra, 34, a ''bad character'' of Nabi Karim police station, they said.

Aakash, 23, who sustained multiple stab injuries while saving his wife, is undergoing treatment at a hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Nidhin Valsan said, in a statement.

"The incident occurred around 10.15 pm on Saturday when Aakash and Shalini were on their way to meet her mother, Sheila, on Qutub Road. Aashu suddenly arrived there and attacked Aakash with a knife," he said.

Aakash managed to dodge the first blow, but Aashu then turned towards Shalini, who was seated in an e-rickshaw, and stabbed her multiple times, police said. ''Aakash rushed to her rescue but was also stabbed. He, however, managed to overpower Aashu, snatched his knife and stabbed him during the scuffle,'' the DCP said.

Shalini's brother Rohit and some locals took all three to a hospital, where doctors declared Shalini and Aashu dead, the officer said. "During inquiry, it was found that Shalini was pregnant at the time of her death," Valsan added.

The attack took place in full public view on a busy stretch near Qutub Road, triggering panic. Several locals described it as a ''gruesome'' and ''shocking'' incident.

"It was horrifying. The man stabbed her multiple times, and everyone was terrified. But no one came to help rescue. It was only her husband who tried to save her," a shopkeeper who witnessed the attack said.

Another resident said, ''No one could intervene. It was brutal and frightening.'' Shalini's mother, Sheila, said, ''My daughter was returning home, and she was pregnant. That man killed two lives – my daughter and her unborn child. I demand strict action against the accused and government support to raise my two grandchildren." According to police, Shalini had been in a live-in relationship with Aashu after separating from Aakash.

She later reconciled with her husband and returned to live with him and their two children, which enraged Aashu, who claimed to be the father of her unborn child.

"Aashu was a listed Bad Character at the Nabi Karim police station with previous criminal records. Aakash also has three past criminal involvements," the DCP said.

A case under sections 103-1 (murder) and 109-1 (attempt to murder) of the BNS has been registered at the Nabi Karim police station, the officer said.

