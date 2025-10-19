Left Menu

Israel to halt Gaza aid after accusing Hamas of ceasefire violations, Israeli media say

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 21:24 IST
Israel to halt Gaza aid after accusing Hamas of ceasefire violations, Israeli media say

Israel will suspend the delivery of aid into Gaza until further notice, several Israeli media outlets reported on Sunday, after the government accused Hamas of violating a ceasefire agreement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea seeks to become 4th-largest global defence power, President Lee says

South Korea seeks to become 4th-largest global defence power, President Lee ...

 South Korea
2
Swimming-Australia's McKeown, O'Callaghan start post-Titmus era in style

Swimming-Australia's McKeown, O'Callaghan start post-Titmus era in style

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares led higher by Japan jump, China GDP beats

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares led higher by Japan jump, China GDP beats

 Global
4
China's top trade negotiator removed from WTO post, Xinhua reports

China's top trade negotiator removed from WTO post, Xinhua reports

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025