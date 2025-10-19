Israel to halt Gaza aid after accusing Hamas of ceasefire violations, Israeli media say
Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 21:24 IST
Israel will suspend the delivery of aid into Gaza until further notice, several Israeli media outlets reported on Sunday, after the government accused Hamas of violating a ceasefire agreement.
