Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon
The Israeli military has launched attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. The Lebanese army, now in operational control of southern Lebanon, faces criticism from Israel for not sufficiently disarming Hezbollah fighters. The situation underscores rising tensions in the region.
The Israeli military announced on Friday that it is conducting attacks on Hezbollah positions across multiple locations in Lebanon.
The Lebanese army reported on Thursday that it has taken operational command in southern Lebanon, yet Israel criticized these efforts as being inadequate in terms of disarming Hezbollah fighters.
This development marks a significant escalation in regional tensions, with both sides citing security concerns as central motivations for their actions.
