Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon

The Israeli military has launched attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. The Lebanese army, now in operational control of southern Lebanon, faces criticism from Israel for not sufficiently disarming Hezbollah fighters. The situation underscores rising tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 16:02 IST
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military announced on Friday that it is conducting attacks on Hezbollah positions across multiple locations in Lebanon.

The Lebanese army reported on Thursday that it has taken operational command in southern Lebanon, yet Israel criticized these efforts as being inadequate in terms of disarming Hezbollah fighters.

This development marks a significant escalation in regional tensions, with both sides citing security concerns as central motivations for their actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Some new airlines have been given licenses, but I don't think they are long-term players: Ex-aviation minister Praful Patel to PTI.

Some new airlines have been given licenses, but I don't think they are long-...

 India
2
Historic China-Africa Diplomatic Tour Postponed Amid Regional Tensions

Historic China-Africa Diplomatic Tour Postponed Amid Regional Tensions

 Global
3
If someone comes to kill me, don't I have right to self defence, asks Mamata, justifying her presence at ED raid venue in Kolkata.

If someone comes to kill me, don't I have right to self defence, asks Mamata...

 India
4
EU Mulls New Regulations for WhatsApp Amid Rising Responsibilities

EU Mulls New Regulations for WhatsApp Amid Rising Responsibilities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026