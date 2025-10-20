Fatal Clash in Rajkot: Road Accident Escalates to Deadly Confrontation

A minor road accident in Rajkot's Ambedkar Nagar turned deadly when a violent clash erupted between two groups, leaving three people dead and several others injured.

The confrontation began following a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle. The ensuing fight involved knives, daggers, and sticks, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police B J Chaudhary.

The deceased have been identified as Arun Barot and brothers Suresh and Vijay Parmar, all from rival factions. Police efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those involved, but no arrests have been made yet.