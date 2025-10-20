Fatal Clash in Rajkot: Road Accident Escalates to Deadly Confrontation
A minor road accident in Rajkot, Gujarat escalated into a deadly clash between two rival groups, resulting in three fatalities and multiple injuries. The incident occurred in Ambedkar Nagar after a motorcycle collided with another vehicle, leading to a violent confrontation with weapons. Police investigations are ongoing.
A minor road accident in Rajkot's Ambedkar Nagar turned deadly when a violent clash erupted between two groups, leaving three people dead and several others injured.
The confrontation began following a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle. The ensuing fight involved knives, daggers, and sticks, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police B J Chaudhary.
The deceased have been identified as Arun Barot and brothers Suresh and Vijay Parmar, all from rival factions. Police efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those involved, but no arrests have been made yet.
