Operation Fire Trail Uncovers Massive Firecracker Smuggling

In a significant operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) uncovered a major firecracker smuggling operation at Nhava Sheva port in Navi Mumbai. The DRI seized a consignment of Chinese firecrackers worth Rs 4.82 crore cleverly concealed within a shipment declared as clothes.

A container bound for ICD Ankleshwar, originally declared as carrying 'leggings,' was intercepted as part of the ongoing 'Operation Fire Trail.' DRI officials discovered 46,640 pieces of firecrackers hidden behind garments. This major bust led to the arrest of a key figure in the smuggling network in Valsad, Gujarat.

The smuggling of firecrackers, a restricted import under the ITC (HS) Classification of the Foreign Trade Policy, necessitates licenses from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation. This operation highlighted the syndicate's violation of these regulations, with incriminating documents seized in subsequent searches.

(With inputs from agencies.)