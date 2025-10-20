Left Menu

Dramatic Capture: Two Arrested in Ranchi Restaurant Owner Murder Case

Jharkhand Police arrested two individuals, Abhishek Singh and a suspended officer, after a shootout in Ranchi related to a restaurant owner’s murder. Singh was injured in the legs during the gun battle. The operation led to firearm seizures, cash recovery, and further charges against the suspects.

  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand Police have apprehended two individuals connected to the murder of a restaurant owner in Ranchi. The main suspect, Abhishek Singh, was detained alongside a suspended policeman after a shootout with law enforcement.

According to law enforcement, Singh was attempting to escape from Ranchi. Police set up checkpoints throughout the area, successfully intercepting him near the ITBP camp in Kanke with an exchange of gunfire resulting in Singh sustaining injuries.

Harendra Singh, suspended from the police force for five years, is accused of supplying firearms to Abhishek. Both have been linked to additional criminal activities. The police seized multiple weapons, cash, and vehicles, continuing their investigation into this high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

