Left Menu

Guns and Drugs: A Supreme Court Showdown

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear an appeal by the Trump administration regarding a federal law prohibiting illegal drug users from gun ownership. The case, involving dual citizen Ali Hemani, questions the constitutionality of such restrictions under the Second Amendment, with implications from a similar charge against Hunter Biden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 20:24 IST
Guns and Drugs: A Supreme Court Showdown

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to review a case brought forth by the Trump administration focusing on a federal law that bans illegal drug users from owning firearms. This law was one of the charges in the controversial 2023 indictment against Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden.

The case in question initially involved Ali Hemani, a dual American-Pakistani citizen, who was charged under this statute. Hemani, described as a regular marijuana user, argued the law violated his Second Amendment rights. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with Hemani, stating no historical basis exists for disarming a sober individual not under influence.

The issue took further political significance due to its intersection with Hunter Biden's 2023 gun-related indictment. Following his conviction in June 2024, President Biden pardoned his son in December 2024. The Supreme Court is expected to reach a verdict by June, potentially impacting future gun possession charges for drug users.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Anticipates Fair Trade Deal with China Amid Taiwan Tensions

Trump Anticipates Fair Trade Deal with China Amid Taiwan Tensions

 Global
2
AWS Outage Sparks Worldwide Digital Chaos

AWS Outage Sparks Worldwide Digital Chaos

 Global
3
McLaren's Championship Hopes: Racing Against Red Bull's Verstappen

McLaren's Championship Hopes: Racing Against Red Bull's Verstappen

 Global
4
Campus Assault Case: Facebook Message Leads to Extradition and Guilty Plea

Campus Assault Case: Facebook Message Leads to Extradition and Guilty Plea

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025