Guns and Drugs: A Supreme Court Showdown

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to review a case brought forth by the Trump administration focusing on a federal law that bans illegal drug users from owning firearms. This law was one of the charges in the controversial 2023 indictment against Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden.

The case in question initially involved Ali Hemani, a dual American-Pakistani citizen, who was charged under this statute. Hemani, described as a regular marijuana user, argued the law violated his Second Amendment rights. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with Hemani, stating no historical basis exists for disarming a sober individual not under influence.

The issue took further political significance due to its intersection with Hunter Biden's 2023 gun-related indictment. Following his conviction in June 2024, President Biden pardoned his son in December 2024. The Supreme Court is expected to reach a verdict by June, potentially impacting future gun possession charges for drug users.

