Diwali Promotions Boost Morale in Maharashtra Revenue Department

Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced a Diwali gift in the form of promotions for 47 officers in the state's revenue department. These promotions, revealed through a government order, have recognized 23 officers as Additional Collectors (Selection Grade) and elevated 24 Deputy Collectors to Additional Collector status.

Bawankule emphasized that the decision seeks to enhance the morale of the officers and expedite the implementation of citizen-centric schemes by the revenue department. 'Many officers have awaited their promotions for years, and this will ensure administrative efficiency,' he stated, reiterating the government's commitment to transparent governance.

The promotions are effective immediately, with officers receiving updated pay scales. Bawankule also noted that many of those promoted will now qualify for induction into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), marking their career advancement. This decision, finalized before Diwali, has reportedly added to the festive joy of the officers.

