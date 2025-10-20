Maharashtra's Maratha-Kunbi Dilemma: Ensuring Fair Quotas
Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule reassures OBC community about quota protection amid concerns over a GR related to Kunbi caste certificates. He clarified that the resolution applies to Marathwada and Vidarbha, not Western Maharashtra. Key decisions were made to enhance development in Nagpur by ensuring project benefits are accessible.
Mumbai | Updated: 20-10-2025 20:31 IST
Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule addressed growing concerns from the OBC community regarding a government resolution (GR) about Kunbi caste certificates.
He assured that the GR, which pertains to the Hyderabad gazetteer, will not affect Western Maharashtra's OBC quota. This resolution applies only to the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions.
Bawankule emphasized that no community's quota will be compromised, urging OBC leaders to understand the directives carefully. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis oversaw crucial initiatives in Nagpur aimed at boosting regional development.
