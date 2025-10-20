Maharashtra's Maratha-Kunbi Dilemma: Ensuring Fair Quotas

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule addressed growing concerns from the OBC community regarding a government resolution (GR) about Kunbi caste certificates.

He assured that the GR, which pertains to the Hyderabad gazetteer, will not affect Western Maharashtra's OBC quota. This resolution applies only to the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions.

Bawankule emphasized that no community's quota will be compromised, urging OBC leaders to understand the directives carefully. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis oversaw crucial initiatives in Nagpur aimed at boosting regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)