Royal Scandal: Prince Andrew's Alleged Attempts to Discredit Accuser

Allegations have surfaced that Prince Andrew attempted to enlist police assistance to discredit Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual abuse. This comes as a new memoir by Giuffre releases with new claims. Andrew has relinquished his Duke of York title after criticisms linked to ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 22:12 IST
Prince Andrew

Allegations have emerged that Prince Andrew sought police aid to undermine Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual misconduct when she was a teen, as stated by a royal source on Monday. London's police are currently examining these claims, following a report in the Mail on Sunday that Andrew approached a personal protection officer in 2011 for information on Giuffre.

These developments come amidst a backdrop of Andrew relinquishing his Duke of York title and other honours after sustained public censure regarding his associations with the deceased U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Despite consistently denying any wrongdoing, Andrew acknowledged that the accusations had become a distraction for the royal family.

A new memoir by Giuffre, titled 'Nobody's Girl', is set for release this week, containing fresh allegations against Andrew. The memoir reveals three alleged sexual encounters and offers details on other interactions in London, New York, and Epstein's private island. A court ruling last year mentioned suspicions of a Chinese spy link with Andrew's associate, further tarnishing his reputation.

