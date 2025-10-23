Left Menu

Pope Leo Condemns Anti-Immigrant Policies and Economic Inequality

Pope Leo condemns the mistreatment of immigrants, labeling it as a grave crime. He emphasizes the moral obligation of governments to provide refuge to vulnerable migrants, criticizes economic inequality, and highlights the exploitative mining practices and pharmaceutical profits that menace poor states' stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 21:48 IST
Pope Leo

Pope Leo strongly criticized the maltreatment of immigrants, calling it a 'grave crime' and urging nations to welcome and provide refuge to those in need. He subtlety referenced U.S. President Donald Trump's policies in a Vatican meeting, without addressing them directly by name.

Leo, the first U.S. pope, has stepped up his critique of the Trump administration's handling of immigration. He has questioned the alignment of these policies with the Catholic Church's teachings, drawing backlash from conservative Catholics.

In addition to discussing immigration, Leo addressed economic inequality, highlighting issues like exploitative mining activities and pharmaceutical industry profits as threats to global peace and stability.

