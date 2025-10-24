M23 Rebels and the Gold Heist Controversy

The M23 armed group has firmly denied accusations of looting 500 kilograms of gold from Twangiza Mining's concession in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The mining firm, located in South Kivu province where M23 exerts control, alleged that the gold was covertly transported using underground channels.

Adding to the controversy, the miners accused the rebels of employing Rwandan technicians to extract geological data to resume and enhance mining operations. Rwanda continues to deny accusations of supporting the M23 rebels, a claim repeatedly echoed by U.N. experts and Western and regional governments.

During a Thursday press conference, Corneille Nangaa, leading a rebel alliance that includes M23, refuted the claims by highlighting that the mine is only operated by artisanal miners. He also accused Congolese forces of launching aerial attacks on the site, which allegedly resulted in civilian casualties. Amidst these allegations, Twangiza Mining reports significant losses and plans to engage international arbitration in response.

(With inputs from agencies.)