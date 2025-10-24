Tension Over Chips: Dutch Seize Chinese-Owned Nexperia Amidst IP Concerns

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof addressed the tensions over Nexperia, a Chinese-owned chip supplier, in a discussion with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during the EU summit in Brussels.

The Dutch government recently assumed control of Nexperia on September 30, citing concerns over intellectual property because of its Chinese ownership. This move prompted the Chinese government to retaliate by banning exports of Nexperia's finished products, potentially affecting German car manufacturing.

Schoof asserted that his actions targeted a specific rogue CEO, which helped clarify numerous misunderstandings and gained more understanding of the Netherlands' position.