German envoy, def secy discuss priority areas for co-production of defence equipment

German envoy Philipp Ackermann met Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Thursday as they discussed a range of bilateral issues including priority areas for ''co-development and co-production'' of defence equipment.

The defence ministry shared the update in a post on X.

''German Ambassador Dr Philipp Ackermann called on Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh today. The Ambassador conveyed new year greetings to the Defence Secretary on behalf of German side,'' it said.

''They also discussed a range of bilateral security and defence issues including priority areas for co-development & co-production of defence equipment. @eoiberlin @GermanyinIndia @MEAIndia,'' the ministry said.

In November 2025, Singh had co-chaired the India-Germany High Defence Committee meeting with the State Secretary, German Ministry of Defence, Jens Plotner in New Delhi.

They had then discussed a range of bilateral security and defence issues.

India and Germany have a long-standing relationship, which is underpinned by common values and shared goals.

''Both countries are celebrating 25 years of 'Strategic Partnership' this year. The importance of strengthening defence and security aspects of the relationship has increased manifold which reflects the mutual trust that has been nurtured across decades,'' the ministry had said last November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)