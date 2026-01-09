UPDATE 1-German president says US is destroying world order

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has strongly criticised U.S. foreign policy ‌under President Donald Trump and urged the world not to let the world order disintegrate into a "den of robbers" where the unscrupulous take what they ⁠want. In unusually strong remarks, which appeared to refer to actions such as the ousting of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro at the weekend, the former foreign minister said global democracy was being attacked as ​never before.

Although the German president's role is largely ceremonial, his words carry some weight and ‍he has more freedom to express views than politicians. Describing Russia's annexation of Crimea and the full-scale invasion of Ukraine as a watershed, Steinmeier said the U.S. behaviour represented a second historic rupture. "Then there is the breakdown of values by ⁠our ‌most important partner, the USA, ⁠which helped build this world order," Steinmeier said in remarks at a symposium late on Wednesday.

"It is about preventing ‍the world from turning into a den of robbers, where the most unscrupulous take whatever they want, where ​regions or entire countries are treated as the property of a few great powers," he ⁠said. On Thursday, a poll for public broadcaster ARD indicated 76% of Germans surveyed now felt the United States was ⁠not a partner that Germany could rely on, an increase of three percentage points since June 2025. Only 15% felt Germany could now trust the United States, the lowest level recorded ⁠in the regular survey of attitudes. By contrast roughly three-quarters felt they could rely on France and Britain.

The survey ⁠found 69% of ‌Germans concerned about security in Europe, about the same number that thought NATO partners could not rely on the protection of the United States, ⁠the strongest member of the alliance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)