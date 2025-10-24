High-Profile Harassment Allegations Stir Indian Police Circles

A police sub-inspector's wife has leveled serious accusations against Chhattisgarh IPS officer Ratan Lal Dangi, alleging physical, mental, and financial harassment. In a twist, Dangi has accused the woman of blackmail, prompting the establishment of an investigative committee.

The complaint, filed on October 15, marks Dangi, a 2003-batch IPS officer, with harrowing accusations, while counter-claims point to years of alleged blackmail and extortion by the woman. A two-member probe team is now investigating the claims to determine next steps.

Dangi, previously stationed in Dantewada, asserts that the woman sought money from him, threatening to circulate compromising videos. This saga of harassment and blackmail continues to unfold, with no comments available from the woman involved as of now.

