Court Acquits Family in Dowry Case, Criticizes CBI's Lack of Evidence
A special CBI court acquitted Sreekant Jayachandra Menon and his parents in a dowry case, criticizing the CBI for a lack of evidence. The allegations included physical assault and forced drug consumption, but the court found no evidence to support these claims, leading to the acquittal of the accused.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 24-10-2025 09:11 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 09:11 IST
- India
A special court has criticized the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for failing to provide substantial evidence as it acquitted Sreekant Jayachandra Menon and his family in a high-profile dowry case.
The court dismissed charges against Sreekant, his father Jayachandran T K, and mother Beena Jayachandran, indicating the agency's inadequate prosecution.
Judge N Seshadrinathan, in his verdict, noted the lack of proof supporting the allegations of forced drug consumption and dowry demands, implicating investigative oversights.
