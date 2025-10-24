Court Acquits Family in Dowry Case, Criticizes CBI's Lack of Evidence

A special court has criticized the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for failing to provide substantial evidence as it acquitted Sreekant Jayachandra Menon and his family in a high-profile dowry case.

The court dismissed charges against Sreekant, his father Jayachandran T K, and mother Beena Jayachandran, indicating the agency's inadequate prosecution.

Judge N Seshadrinathan, in his verdict, noted the lack of proof supporting the allegations of forced drug consumption and dowry demands, implicating investigative oversights.

(With inputs from agencies.)