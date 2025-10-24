ASEAN Summit Unites Global Leaders Amid Trade Talks and Regional Tensions

World leaders will converge at the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur this weekend, setting the stage for crucial trade negotiations between the U.S. and China. The summit marks the first stop on President Donald Trump's Asia tour, as he seeks to enhance diplomatic relations while addressing ongoing trade tensions.

Attendees will include prominent leaders such as Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The summit aims to expand ASEAN's diplomatic and trade ties, with East Timor being welcomed as the new 11th member, highlighting the bloc's growing regional influence.

Amidst internal disputes, ASEAN's unity is tested, notably with the Thai-Cambodia ceasefire and the ongoing Myanmar crisis. Trump will witness a significant ceasefire deal between Thailand and Cambodia, while discussions continue on how to address Myanmar's civil war. Trade tariffs remain a central issue, with attempts to formalize deals with the U.S. and discussions set to include the future of global trade partnerships.

