President Mahama Unveils Plans for Catholic University and Hospital in Damongo

In a significant stride toward expanding higher education and healthcare infrastructure in Ghana’s northern regions, President John Dramani Mahama has announced the establishment of two transformative projects in Damongo, the capital of the Savannah Region. The President revealed that Damongo will soon be home to a Catholic Science and Technology University as well as a modern regional hospital, which will serve as a teaching facility linked to the university’s medical faculty.

The announcement was made during a courtesy visit by Most Reverend Philip Naameh, Catholic Metropolitan Archbishop of Tamale, at the Presidency in Accra. The meeting, which also included other top government officials and clergy members, focused on development needs in the northern sector of Ghana and the role of faith-based institutions in nation-building.

A Dual-Purpose Vision for Education and Health

According to President Mahama, the proposed Catholic Science and Technology University will offer specialized programs in science, engineering, and medical sciences. A key feature of the university will be its Faculty of Medical Sciences, which will offer training for medical doctors and allied health professionals.

In support of this, a new regional hospital will be constructed in Damongo and designated as the university’s primary teaching hospital, thus integrating clinical training with academic instruction. This strategic pairing is intended to ensure seamless education-to-practice pathways for students, while addressing critical healthcare gaps in the region.

President Mahama emphasized the long-term national benefits of the initiative:

“The regional hospital shall serve not only the people of Damongo and the Savannah Region but will also act as a referral and teaching facility for the Catholic Science and Technology University. Together, these institutions will stimulate local development, build human capital, and enhance access to quality healthcare and education.”

Funding and Support from China

In outlining the financial structure of the initiative, President Mahama disclosed that initial funding for the university would be drawn from a grant promised by the President of China, reflecting Ghana’s growing international partnerships in infrastructure and education.

This aligns with Ghana’s ongoing efforts to strengthen South-South cooperation and leverage foreign assistance for priority sectors, including education, healthcare, and technology.

A Proposal Rooted in Community Advocacy

The proposal for both the name and location of the university in Damongo was initiated by Archbishop Naameh and his delegation, who used the platform to draw attention to the educational and socio-economic challenges facing communities in northern Ghana. Their appeal included a strong case for improved access to quality tertiary education and healthcare services as vehicles for regional equity.

“We believe Damongo, with its central location in the Savannah Region and cultural significance, is ideal for such a transformative institution,” said Archbishop Naameh during the meeting.

The archbishop also expressed confidence that a Catholic-led institution will uphold academic excellence while fostering strong moral and ethical foundations.

Government’s Renewed Focus on Technical and Vocational Training

During the discussions, President Mahama reiterated his administration’s ongoing commitment to revamping Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions across the country. He stressed the need for practical skills training and the integration of science and technology into education systems to meet the demands of a modern economy.

The Catholic Science and Technology University will also serve this objective by offering technical and scientific programs tailored to Ghana’s development needs, especially in underserved regions.

High-Level Participation

Several key government figures were present at the meeting, underlining the strategic importance of the initiative:

Haruna Iddrisu , Member of Parliament and Minister for Education

Joyce Bawah Mogtari , Presidential Advisor and Special Aide to the President

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah , representative from the Office of the President

Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, Deputy Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs

Their involvement signaled a multi-sectoral approach to policy planning and implementation, combining education, healthcare, local governance, and faith-based partnerships.

A Catalyst for Regional Development

The twin projects are expected to bring wide-ranging benefits to Damongo and the Savannah Region:

Creation of jobs during and after construction

Boost to local economy through infrastructure development

Attraction of students, faculty, and healthcare professionals from across the country

Improved healthcare delivery for rural and underserved populations

Enhanced research and innovation in tropical diseases, public health, and community medicine

President Mahama affirmed that his government is committed to creating an inclusive national development framework, where every region has equal access to the tools of progress.

A New Chapter for Damongo

With this announcement, Damongo is poised to emerge as a new hub for academic excellence and healthcare delivery in Ghana’s north. The synergy between education and health underscores a visionary approach to development—where building institutions also means building lives and communities.

As planning and implementation unfold, the proposed university and hospital stand as a symbol of faith-community-government collaboration and a bold step toward regional equity and national transformation.