Battle Lines Drawn: Legal Firestorm Engulfs Letitia James

In a dramatic turn of events, New York Attorney General Letitia James faced federal charges on Friday, pleading not guilty to accusations of lying on mortgage documents in Norfolk, Virginia. This development has come amid broader allegations of a weaponized justice system targeting Trump critics.

James, a key figure in previous legal actions against Trump, addressed her supporters outside the courthouse, emphasizing the broader implications of her case, which she believes highlights systemic issues within the justice system. Her trial is set for January 2026.

The accusations involve an investment property James allegedly misrepresented to obtain a favorable mortgage rate. She now faces bank fraud charges, while her defense team argues against selective prosecution in a case that has ignited further political controversy.

