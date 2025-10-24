PM Modi Hails Youth Power at Rozgar Mela, Launches ‘Pratibha Setu Portal’

In a spirited address marking a nationwide Rozgar Mela, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi virtually connected with newly appointed government employees across India from Guwahati, Assam, celebrating not only the festival of Diwali but also a milestone moment in the country’s drive toward youth empowerment and nation-building. The event, held on November 2025, witnessed the distribution of over 51,000 appointment letters to successful candidates, infusing the festive season with renewed purpose and optimism.

Employment and Empowerment: A Diwali of Opportunities

Calling it a “Diwali of double celebration”, the Prime Minister congratulated all appointees and their families, emphasizing how securing a permanent government position during the festive season adds depth to the celebrations. PM Modi remarked that the energy, self-confidence, and enthusiasm displayed by the youth during the Rozgar Mela highlight the powerful role they will play in shaping India’s future.

“This is not just about employment—it is about empowerment, about becoming a part of India’s transformative journey,” said the Prime Minister.

He stressed that these jobs are not mere positions, but opportunities to participate in nation-building, urging the new recruits to work with sincerity, uphold the spirit of service, and embody the mantra ‘Nagarik Devo Bhava’—considering every citizen as a divine responsibility.

Rozgar Melas: A National Mission to Connect Talent with Opportunities

Since their inception, Rozgar Melas have emerged as a cornerstone of the government’s employment strategy. PM Modi shared that over 11 lakh appointment letters have been distributed under this initiative, which is now being scaled up under the ‘PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana’—a mega employment scheme targeting 3.5 crore youth beneficiaries across the country.

Parallel efforts under the Skill India Mission and the National Career Service portal have also intensified. The Prime Minister highlighted that the NCS platform has already published information on over 7 crore job vacancies, serving as a vital link between job seekers and emerging sectors.

Major Announcement: Launch of the ‘Pratibha Setu Portal’

A key highlight of the address was the unveiling of the ‘Pratibha Setu Portal’, a new initiative aimed at re-engaging high-performing candidates who narrowly missed out on selection in UPSC and other elite recruitment examinations.

“Your hard work should not go to waste,” said PM Modi. “We are now opening doors through the Pratibha Setu Portal, where both public and private institutions can tap into your talent.”

This move aims to ensure optimal utilization of national talent, enhance recruitment transparency, and promote a merit-based culture that recognizes effort beyond conventional results.

Linking Economic Growth with Employment: GST and Job Creation

PM Modi drew attention to the economic uptick during the festive season, propelled by GST reforms and initiatives like the GST Bachat Utsav, which he described as “an employment festival in disguise.”

The Prime Minister explained how GST rate reductions have made consumer goods more affordable, resulting in:

Higher demand during festivals like Dhanteras and Diwali

Record-breaking retail and e-commerce sales

Surge in manufacturing, packaging, logistics, and retail employment

He noted that GST has directly revitalized India’s MSME sector, spurring new jobs in urban and semi-urban areas and creating inclusive growth.

Youth at the Heart of India’s Global Engagements

Highlighting India’s status as the youngest country in the world, PM Modi underlined that India’s foreign policy is now being tailored to serve youth interests. He shared updates on international MoUs and collaborations with countries like:

United Kingdom – Cooperation in AI, fintech, and clean energy , and a Free Trade Agreement expected to unlock employment avenues

Brazil, Singapore, Korea, and Canada – Investment partnerships and youth exchange programs that support startups, MSMEs, and exports

These partnerships are increasingly embedding youth training and upskilling modules, with India’s human capital at the center of global growth strategies.

Encouraging Good Governance: i-Got Karmayogi Bharat Platform

In a forward-looking message to the new appointees, PM Modi urged them to enroll on the ‘i-Got Karmayogi Bharat Platform’, an e-learning and capacity-building initiative aimed at promoting:

Modern work culture

Good governance practices

Continuous learning among government employees

Over 1.5 crore officials are already benefiting from the platform, and the Prime Minister expressed confidence that the new recruits would contribute meaningfully to this growing culture of public service excellence.

“You are not just government employees. You are karmayogis, the architects of India’s future,” he concluded.

Sarbananda Sonowal’s Address in Guwahati

At the Guwahati leg of the Rozgar Mela, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal distributed 210 appointment letters and addressed the recruits.

He praised their entry into public service as “symbols of trust and responsibility”, encouraging them to serve the country with dedication, guided by the principles of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.

“Prepare yourselves—physically, mentally, and spiritually—to be karma veers,” said the Minister, advocating the inclusion of Yoga in daily life as a tool for sustained energy and holistic well-being.

Vision 2047: Youth as Pillars of Viksit Bharat

The Rozgar Mela is a vivid demonstration of the government's resolve to create a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047, with the youth serving as both the torchbearers and beneficiaries of India’s transformation.

With initiatives like Pratibha Setu, Skill India, Rozgar Melas, and i-Got Karmayogi, India is laying the foundation for a youth-centric governance ecosystem that thrives on opportunity, merit, and mission-driven service.