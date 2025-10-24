Left Menu

Controversial Release: Ethiopian Assailant's Accidental Jail Exit Sparks U.K. Uproar

Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, an Ethiopian asylum seeker jailed for sexual assault in Britain, was accidentally released, inciting public outrage and protests. Originally sentenced for assaults in September, his mistaken release from Chelmsford prison has led to an urgent search and governmental investigation to ensure his deportation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-10-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 23:01 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A mistaken release of an Ethiopian asylum seeker convicted of sexual assault has triggered public outrage in Britain. The individual, Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, was supposed to serve a 12-month sentence for crimes against a teenage girl and another woman.

The incident ignited summer-long protests outside his residence at the Bell Hotel in Epping, emphasizing the ongoing tensions regarding immigration issues in the UK. Justice Secretary David Lammy expressed his shock over the mistake made by Chelmsford prison.

An urgent police operation is underway to recapture Kebatu, as government officials, including Lammy, demand answers and assure the public of his eventual deportation. "Kebatu must be deported for his crimes, not on our streets," Lammy declared on X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

