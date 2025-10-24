Controversial Release: Ethiopian Assailant's Accidental Jail Exit Sparks U.K. Uproar

A mistaken release of an Ethiopian asylum seeker convicted of sexual assault has triggered public outrage in Britain. The individual, Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, was supposed to serve a 12-month sentence for crimes against a teenage girl and another woman.

The incident ignited summer-long protests outside his residence at the Bell Hotel in Epping, emphasizing the ongoing tensions regarding immigration issues in the UK. Justice Secretary David Lammy expressed his shock over the mistake made by Chelmsford prison.

An urgent police operation is underway to recapture Kebatu, as government officials, including Lammy, demand answers and assure the public of his eventual deportation. "Kebatu must be deported for his crimes, not on our streets," Lammy declared on X.

