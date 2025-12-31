Left Menu

Stepping Up Defense: Indian Forces Counter Drone Threat with Precision

In 2025, India faced 791 drone intrusions along its borders, countered effectively by jammers and spoofers. Indian forces downed 237 drones linked to terrorist activities. The security situation in Jammu and Kashmir improved with reduced violence, and precision strikes targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan were executed. Drone manufacturing capabilities expanded, reflecting technological advancements.

In a year marked by heightened security challenges, the Indian defense ministry reported 791 drone intrusions along the International Border (IB) with Pakistan in 2025. These incidents saw 237 drones being neutralized, including those carrying war-like stores and narcotics.

The ministry credits advanced spoofer and jammer technologies for countering threats. Jammu and Kashmir witnessed improvements in security, with reduced violence and mass participation in development initiatives. Additionally, Operation Sindoor struck at terrorist camps in Pakistan following a deadly attack in Pahalgam, signaling India's resolve against cross-border terrorism.

To address continuing threats, India has bolstered emergency procurement of counter-drone and surveillance systems alongside domestic drone manufacturing. By 2025's end, the Indian military's drone capability, including kamikaze and surveillance drones, had significantly increased, highlighting ongoing commitment to national defense and technological self-reliance.

