Left Menu

Haryana Pledges a 'Water Smart State': New Law to Conserve Water

Haryana's Public Health Minister Ranbir Gangwa announced a new law aiming to end wastage and leakage of drinking water. In a two-day workshop, strategies for water conservation and quality enhancement were discussed. The Mahagram Yojana is focused on providing urban-level facilities in rural areas to reduce migration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-10-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 23:08 IST
Haryana Pledges a 'Water Smart State': New Law to Conserve Water
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana is launching a bold initiative to conserve water, with Public Health Minister Ranbir Gangwa spearheading a new law to curb wastage and leaks. This announcement was made at a workshop aimed at ensuring a clean, adequate, and sustained water supply across the state.

The workshop, organized by the public health engineering department, saw participation from experts who provided insights into improving service quality and technical efficiency. The Mahagram Yojana is progressing, with urban-like amenities being installed in villages, bridging the rural-urban divide.

Gangwa emphasized the state's commitment to becoming a 'Water Smart State,' aligning with Prime Minister Modi's 'Har Ghar Nal Se Jal' vision. Comprehensive plans are underway to tackle waterlogging and modernize water systems for the long term, underscoring the necessity for collective public support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Braces for Cyclonic Storm: Heavy Rains and High Winds Expected

Odisha Braces for Cyclonic Storm: Heavy Rains and High Winds Expected

 India
2
Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh: DNA Profiling Underway

Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh: DNA Profiling Underway

 India
3
Temple Treats Turn Tragic: Deadly Offering Unveils Village Calamity

Temple Treats Turn Tragic: Deadly Offering Unveils Village Calamity

 India
4
BJP Criticized for Silence Over Maharashtra Doctor's Tragic Death

BJP Criticized for Silence Over Maharashtra Doctor's Tragic Death

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025