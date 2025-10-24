Haryana Pledges a 'Water Smart State': New Law to Conserve Water

Haryana is launching a bold initiative to conserve water, with Public Health Minister Ranbir Gangwa spearheading a new law to curb wastage and leaks. This announcement was made at a workshop aimed at ensuring a clean, adequate, and sustained water supply across the state.

The workshop, organized by the public health engineering department, saw participation from experts who provided insights into improving service quality and technical efficiency. The Mahagram Yojana is progressing, with urban-like amenities being installed in villages, bridging the rural-urban divide.

Gangwa emphasized the state's commitment to becoming a 'Water Smart State,' aligning with Prime Minister Modi's 'Har Ghar Nal Se Jal' vision. Comprehensive plans are underway to tackle waterlogging and modernize water systems for the long term, underscoring the necessity for collective public support.

(With inputs from agencies.)