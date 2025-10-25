Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Trump Sanctions Colombian President Petro Over Drug Allegations

The Trump administration imposed sanctions on Colombian President Gustavo Petro and his family over alleged drug trade involvement, escalating tensions with the leftist leader. Penalties include targeting Petro, his family, and a government member, with military action signaling a hard stance against Colombia, a key US ally in South America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-10-2025 00:46 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 00:46 IST
Tensions Escalate as Trump Sanctions Colombian President Petro Over Drug Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant escalation of international tensions, the Trump administration imposed sanctions on Colombian President Gustavo Petro, his family, and a government minister on Friday. The move comes as allegations mount concerning their involvement in the global drug trade, potentially straining relations with a pivotal ally in South America.

The US Treasury Department named Petro, his wife Veronica del Socorro Alcocer Garcia, his son Nicolas Fernando Petro Burgos, and Colombian Interior Minister Armando Alberto Benedetti in the sanctions list. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accused Petro of nurturing drug cartels, insisting on strong measures to curb drug trafficking into the US.

Recent developments have heightened the US-Colombia discord, with military assets deployed to curb narcotics smuggling in the Pacific. Petro, who opposes this hardline approach, intends to challenge the accusations in US courts, reaffirming his anti-drug policy that promotes agreements with coca growers while targeting major traffickers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

