Meloni Opposes US Military Action for Greenland Control

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni refutes the notion of US military action to take control of Greenland, emphasizing NATO's enhanced role in the Arctic for security reasons. She insists that military escalation is counterproductive and calls for strategic NATO presence to mitigate tensions over Greenland's sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 09-01-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 21:22 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has publicly dismissed the prospect of the United States employing military force to take control of Greenland. Speaking at a New Year press conference, she advocated for a bolstered NATO presence in the Arctic, suggesting it as a means to address US security anxieties.

Meloni remarked that potential military intervention in Greenland would not benefit any involved party and could trigger grave repercussions for NATO. This comes in response to reports that the US administration is evaluating options, including military action, to assert control over the resource-rich island considered strategically vital.

In her role as a European liaison to President Donald Trump, Meloni highlighted her commitment to international law and the Atlantic Alliance, while European nations, alongside Denmark, continue to defend Greenland's sovereignty against US's territorial interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

