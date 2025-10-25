Left Menu

US Headlines: From Tesla's Mad Max Mode to Kim Kardashian's Health Revelation

Kim Kardashian reveals a brain aneurysm on The Kardashians' Season 7 premiere. Tesla's controversial 'Mad Max' driving mode draws regulatory attention. Economic impacts loom as a U.S. government shutdown persists, affecting everything from airline operations to data releases. Other news includes a U.S. military strike in the Caribbean and Planned Parenthood's funding struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2025 05:24 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 05:24 IST
Kim Kardashian

On Friday, Kim Kardashian, renowned reality TV star, disclosed she has a brain aneurysm during the Season 7 premiere episode of 'The Kardashians.' This revelation, showing medical visuals of her scans, adds a personal angle to the ongoing drama surrounding the Kardashian family.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is closely examining Tesla's new 'Mad Max' driver assistance mode, raising safety concerns as reports reveal it operates beyond speed limits. This mode's aggressive nature has sparked debate about responsible automation in vehicles.

Amid a federal shutdown, economic activities are stalling, with governmental data release schedules in jeopardy. As the shutdown enters its 24th day, it significantly impacts sectors, including aviation, where operational disruptions are evident, reflecting broader governmental budget disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

