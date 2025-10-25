Left Menu

Thailand Mourns the Passing of Queen Mother Sirikit

Queen Mother Sirikit of Thailand, mother to King Maha Vajiralongkorn, passed away at 93. She had been hospitalized since 2019 and succumbed to a bloodstream infection. Her death marks the end of an era for the Thai monarchy and the country mourns her loss.

  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand is in mourning following the passing of Queen Mother Sirikit, the mother of reigning King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who died at the age of 93. The Royal Household Bureau made the announcement on Saturday.

Queen Mother Sirikit had been in hospital since September 2019 due to multiple health conditions. She developed a bloodstream infection on October 17 and died peacefully late on Friday, according to the Royal Household Bureau.

Her passing marks a significant moment in the history of Thailand's monarchy, as she was a beloved figure deeply admired by many. The nation pays tribute to her legacy as it grapples with this considerable loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

