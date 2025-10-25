Thailand Mourns the Passing of Queen Mother Sirikit

Thailand is in mourning following the passing of Queen Mother Sirikit, the mother of reigning King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who died at the age of 93. The Royal Household Bureau made the announcement on Saturday.

Queen Mother Sirikit had been in hospital since September 2019 due to multiple health conditions. She developed a bloodstream infection on October 17 and died peacefully late on Friday, according to the Royal Household Bureau.

Her passing marks a significant moment in the history of Thailand's monarchy, as she was a beloved figure deeply admired by many. The nation pays tribute to her legacy as it grapples with this considerable loss.

