Naxalite Atrocities Intensify in Chhattisgarh's Villages

In an alarming escalation of violence, two villagers were brutally killed by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

The attack, which claimed the lives of Ravi Kattam and Tirupati Sodhi, took place in Nelakanker village under the Usur police station limits on Friday night.

According to authorities, the victims were dragged from their homes and killed with sharp-edged weapons, with Naxalites fleeing the scene post-attack. The area, including the Bastar division, continues to bear the brunt of Naxalite aggression.