Gold Disappearance at Sabarimala: Prime Accused Under Intense Investigation

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) intensifies its probe into the mysterious disappearance of gold from the Sabarimala temple as officers conducted extensive searches in various locations linked to prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty in Bengaluru and Ballari.

The investigation includes searching a jewellery shop owned by Govardhan, who allegedly supported the gold-plating work at the temple, and Potty's apartment in Bengaluru. Officials in the SIT confiscated multiple gold bars, but the origin of these bars remains unconfirmed at this stage.

As the investigation unfolds, Potty, now in SIT custody, will be taken to Chennai for further inquiries. Arrested in connection with missing gold from Dwarapalaka plates, Potty faces allegations of transporting gold-clad items without authorization, a scheme entangling former temple officer B Murari Babu.