Gold Disappearance at Sabarimala: Prime Accused Under Intense Investigation

The Special Investigation Team is intensively investigating the disappearance of gold from Sabarimala Temple. Searches have been conducted at prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty's properties and associated locations. The probe involves unauthorized transportation of gold-clad plates for electroplating, with arrests made, including former temple administrative staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 25-10-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 11:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) intensifies its probe into the mysterious disappearance of gold from the Sabarimala temple as officers conducted extensive searches in various locations linked to prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty in Bengaluru and Ballari.

The investigation includes searching a jewellery shop owned by Govardhan, who allegedly supported the gold-plating work at the temple, and Potty's apartment in Bengaluru. Officials in the SIT confiscated multiple gold bars, but the origin of these bars remains unconfirmed at this stage.

As the investigation unfolds, Potty, now in SIT custody, will be taken to Chennai for further inquiries. Arrested in connection with missing gold from Dwarapalaka plates, Potty faces allegations of transporting gold-clad items without authorization, a scheme entangling former temple officer B Murari Babu.

