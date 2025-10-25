Left Menu

Taiwan's Stand on Reunification: Unyielding in Face of China's Pressure

China's leadership proposed peaceful reunification with Taiwan, yet met with Taipei's resistance as leaders there emphasized autonomy and democratic values. Wang Huning's anniversary remarks highlighted Beijing's stance, but Taiwan celebrates its history of resisting communist invasion. Both sides remain at odds, underscoring longstanding territorial tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 15:47 IST
Taiwan's Stand on Reunification: Unyielding in Face of China's Pressure

China's efforts to peacefully reunify with Taiwan were reiterated by a top leader on Saturday, signaling a contentious stand amid longstanding territorial disputes. The announcement was made by Wang Huning, the Communist Party Politburo standing committee member responsible for Taiwan relations, during an event in Beijing commemorating the 80th anniversary of Taiwan's 'restoration.' However, Taiwan continues to resist these overtures, as reported by Taiwan's Central News Agency.

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council criticized China's repeated calls for reunification, accusing Beijing of attempting annexation under an authoritarian guise. The reference to Hong Kong's 'one country, two systems' approach further fueled skepticism, with Taiwanese officials advocating for self-determination and marking their own historical milestones, such as the 1949 Battle of Guningtou.

Despite Beijing viewing Taiwan as its territory, Taiwan's government remains steadfast in its rejection of these claims, emphasizing that only its people can decide their future. This year has seen numerous clashes over the interpretation of historical events, demonstrating the deep-rooted divide between China and the democratically governed island.

