Mamata Banerjee Enforces Zero-Tolerance on Hospital Safety

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed officials to tighten security in hospitals across the state after alleged molestation incidents in Kolkata and Uluberia. Her directive came during a high-level meeting she attended via phone.

Banerjee emphasized that harassment in medical facilities is unacceptable and urged a zero-tolerance policy. She called for a comprehensive review of security measures, advocating for enhanced training for security personnel and increased CCTV installations.

The meeting, led by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and attended by top health officials, including DGP Rajeev Kumar, concluded with a demand for an immediate action plan to implement these security strategies effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)