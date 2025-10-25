Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Infant's Body Found in Bindusara River

In a tragic incident in Beed city, Maharashtra, the body of a baby girl was found floating in the Bindusara river. Local residents discovered the body and alerted the police. The infant's body was retrieved and sent for a post-mortem examination. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 25-10-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 17:25 IST
Tragic Discovery: Infant's Body Found in Bindusara River
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing discovery on Saturday morning, the body of a baby girl was found floating in the Bindusara river in Beed city, Maharashtra, according to police reports.

Baba Rathod, assistant inspector at the Beed City police station, revealed that local residents had initially spotted an unidentified object drifting in the river around 11 am. Upon closer inspection, they were shocked to find it was the body of an infant and quickly informed the police.

Authorities have retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem at the Beed Civil Hospital. Initial findings indicate that the child, estimated to be three to four months old, may have been in the water for several days. Investigations are underway to ascertain whether the death resulted from abandonment or foul play. A DNA sample from the infant has been preserved for further analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critical Minerals Mission

IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critica...

 India
2
Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

 India
3
HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Vision in Tamil Nadu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Visi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI transforms solar energy management and storage

Digital transformation becomes engine of sustainable growth

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025