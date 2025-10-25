Tragic Discovery: Infant's Body Found in Bindusara River

In a harrowing discovery on Saturday morning, the body of a baby girl was found floating in the Bindusara river in Beed city, Maharashtra, according to police reports.

Baba Rathod, assistant inspector at the Beed City police station, revealed that local residents had initially spotted an unidentified object drifting in the river around 11 am. Upon closer inspection, they were shocked to find it was the body of an infant and quickly informed the police.

Authorities have retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem at the Beed Civil Hospital. Initial findings indicate that the child, estimated to be three to four months old, may have been in the water for several days. Investigations are underway to ascertain whether the death resulted from abandonment or foul play. A DNA sample from the infant has been preserved for further analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)