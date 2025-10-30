DFFE Cracks Down on Shark Longline Violations to Safeguard Marine Ecosystems

In a decisive move to uphold ocean governance and protect South Africa’s marine biodiversity, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has taken enforcement action against a shark longline vessel found in breach of fishing permit conditions. The action underscores the government’s renewed commitment to protecting shark populations and ensuring compliance within the fisheries sector.

Following a routine inspection on 25 June 2025, Fishery Control Officers (FCOs) discovered that the vessel had violated permit condition 5.1(h), which stipulates that all sharks — including skates and St Joseph species — must be landed with heads and fins naturally attached. This rule is a cornerstone of responsible fisheries management, designed to enable accurate species identification and monitoring, and to curb illegal finning practices.

The skipper was immediately issued with an administrative fine, and the department is now finalising further administrative steps. Potential actions under section 28 of the Marine Living Resources Act, 1998 (Act No. 18 of 1998) include the suspension or revocation of the vessel’s fishing permit.

Protecting Sharks and Ensuring Accountability

In a statement, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, emphasised that strict enforcement of marine laws is essential for the sustainability of South Africa’s oceans.

“The health of our oceans depends on the rule of law being upheld at sea. When we enforce the law, we protect not only sharks and marine ecosystems, but also the livelihoods of honest fishers and the future of our coastal communities. There can be no sustainable economy without accountability,” Dr George said.

He stressed that South Africa’s shark populations play a vital ecological role, maintaining balance in marine ecosystems and contributing to the health of coral reefs and fish stocks. Unsustainable exploitation, he warned, could have cascading effects on biodiversity, food security, and the blue economy.

A Broader Campaign for Ocean Governance

The enforcement action is part of the DFFE’s broader ocean governance and compliance strategy, which aims to tackle illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, strengthen surveillance, and promote ethical fishing practices.

According to the department, enhanced compliance patrols are now being rolled out along major coastal areas, with investments in new enforcement vessels, satellite monitoring, and training for Fisheries Control Officers. Collaboration with law enforcement agencies such as the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) has also been expanded to increase maritime vigilance.

“DFFE is strengthening compliance patrols, investing in enforcement capacity, and working closely with law-enforcement agencies to combat illegal fishing,” Dr George added. “Our goal is to ensure that marine resources are managed for the long-term benefit of all South Africans.”

The Ecological and Economic Importance of Sharks

Sharks are apex predators that help maintain healthy marine ecosystems by controlling the population of other species. South Africa is home to more than 200 shark species, many of which are vulnerable or endangered due to overfishing, habitat degradation, and bycatch.

The shark longline fishery operates under stringent conditions to prevent exploitation, including limitations on species, gear type, and landing practices. The rule requiring fins to remain attached to the body prevents “finning” — a practice where sharks are caught, their fins removed, and the carcasses discarded at sea.

This latest enforcement reflects a zero-tolerance approach by the department to such violations, reinforcing the integrity of fisheries management and deterring illegal activity.

Public Participation and Reporting

The DFFE has called on the public and the fishing community to act as partners in marine protection. Citizens are encouraged to report any suspected illegal fishing or marine environmental crimes to the Environmental Crimes and Incidents Hotline at 0800 205 005 or their nearest Fisheries Compliance Office.

The department reiterated that effective conservation depends on shared responsibility, with every report helping safeguard South Africa’s marine heritage.

Towards a Sustainable Ocean Future

As the DFFE moves toward a new era of sustainable ocean governance, the crackdown on permit violations sends a strong message: marine resources must be protected through compliance, accountability, and collective stewardship.

With strengthened enforcement, regional cooperation, and community engagement, South Africa continues to position itself as a leader in marine conservation and responsible fisheries management — ensuring that the country’s oceans remain productive, resilient, and abundant for generations to come.