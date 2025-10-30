Ramaphosa and Keller-Sutter Celebrate Stronger SA–Swiss Ties at State Banquet

President Cyril Ramaphosa concluded the first day of his historic State Visit to Switzerland with an elegant official banquet hosted in his honour by Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter at the Bernerhof in Bern. The glittering occasion celebrated not only friendship and diplomacy but also a shared vision of deeper economic, cultural, and political cooperation between South Africa and the Swiss Confederation.

The formal dinner marked the culmination of a day rich in high-level engagements and symbolic gestures — from the signing of new bilateral agreements to the restitution of cultural artefacts — reflecting a renewed era of partnership between Pretoria and Bern.

A Day of Diplomacy and Cultural Connection

The evening commenced with full ceremonial honours as the Honorary Grenadiers of the Canton of Bern formed a Guard of Honour to welcome President Ramaphosa and his delegation. Guests, including ministers, ambassadors, senior officials, and business leaders from both nations, gathered in the ornate Banquet Hall, where the national flags of South Africa and Switzerland stood side by side.

In her opening remarks, President Keller-Sutter welcomed President Ramaphosa and lauded the “enduring friendship and shared democratic values” that underpin relations between the two nations. She emphasised that the State Visit symbolised “a deepening of cooperation rooted in mutual respect, innovation, and progress.”

Strengthening Longstanding Ties

In his toast to the hosts, President Ramaphosa expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation, describing Switzerland as one of South Africa’s most valued international partners.

“Switzerland is one of our most important international partners, and we value the relationship that we have with this country,” he said.

The President reflected on the day’s official talks, which covered a wide range of areas, including trade and investment, technical and vocational training, arts and culture, urban development, and peace mediation. These discussions culminated in the signing of five key cooperation agreements, each aimed at unlocking new avenues for collaboration and exchange.

“During our discussion earlier today, we focused on international issues and bilateral relations between our two countries. We are proud of the longstanding relationship that we have with the Confederation of Switzerland,” Ramaphosa said.

Economic and Cultural Milestones

Earlier in the day, President Ramaphosa and his Swiss counterpart presided over the signing of agreements that will:

Enhance economic and trade cooperation , promoting investment in key sectors such as manufacturing and renewable energy;

Strengthen technical and vocational training , with an emphasis on youth empowerment and innovation;

Expand collaboration in arts and culture , including cultural exchanges and museum partnerships;

Support sustainable urban development through knowledge sharing and planning cooperation; and

Advance peace mediation and dialogue initiatives in multilateral contexts.

A particularly significant highlight was the symbolic restitution of cultural artefacts to the Nkuna royal family of South Africa — a gesture that underscored Switzerland’s commitment to ethical heritage practices and cultural diplomacy.

A Shared Vision for Global Cooperation

During his address, President Ramaphosa commended Switzerland’s role as a global leader in innovation and governance, noting that South Africa is eager to expand cooperation in science, finance, and technology.

He also highlighted the growing trade, investment, and tourism links between the two countries and expressed satisfaction with their constructive partnership in multilateral forums, including the United Nations Human Rights Council.

“I am pleased to note the growth in trade, investment and tourism links between our two countries, as well as the good cooperation we have whenever we share membership of international bodies, for example, currently on the United Nations Human Rights Council,” said Ramaphosa.

A Toast to Friendship and Future Growth

As the banquet drew to a close, President Ramaphosa lifted his glass in a toast to President Keller-Sutter and to the enduring friendship between the people of South Africa and the people of Switzerland.

“With these words, I propose a toast to Her Excellency Karin Keller-Sutter and to the continued relationship between the people of the Confederation of Switzerland and the people of South Africa,” he said.

Looking Ahead: Partnership for a New Era

The evening’s grandeur — marked by classical Swiss music, fine cuisine, and diplomatic warmth — served as a fitting conclusion to a day of historic milestones. Both leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing inclusive economic growth, social development, and cultural understanding.

The banquet at the Bernerhof was not just a ceremonial event — it was a reaffirmation of purpose. As South Africa and Switzerland move into a new phase of cooperation, the visit promises to strengthen mutual ties that extend far beyond diplomacy — building bridges of innovation, opportunity, and shared prosperity for generations to come.