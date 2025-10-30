Trump Administration Slashes Refugee Admissions to South Africans

The Trump administration has announced a significant reduction in the number of refugees allowed into the United States, capping the total at 7,500. Notably, the majority of these refugees will be white South Africans.

This marks a dramatic shift from previous policies, given the previous ceiling of 125,000 refugees under the Biden administration, which welcomed individuals fleeing war and persecution globally. The recent notice was published in the Federal Registry without an explicit explanation for the drastic reduction.

The administration justified the decision by citing undefined "humanitarian concerns" or reasons deemed in the "national interest." Critics have raised questions about the motivations behind the narrowed focus and reduced numbers.

