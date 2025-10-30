Left Menu

Delhi Police Lowers e-FIR Threshold to Combat Cyber Crime Surge

The Delhi Police has reduced the threshold for filing e-FIRs in cyber fraud cases from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 lakh to facilitate faster resolution and stronger policing. This initiative allows victims defrauded of Rs 1 lakh or more to file e-FIRs easily, hoping to enhance digital crime reporting and investigation.

In response to a sharp increase in cyber crime, with Delhi residents losing over Rs 1,000 crore last year, the Delhi Police have taken decisive action by lowering the threshold for filing e-FIRs from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 lakh. This move aims to expedite case resolutions and fortify digital policing measures.

Starting November, individuals defrauded of Rs 1 lakh or more can file e-FIRs, significantly lowering the previous threshold. The procedure, facilitated through any police station, will also utilize the Integrated Help Desk for efficient recording of complaints.

The initiative encourages greater public engagement, as highlighted by Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Devesh Chandra Srivastva. By streamlining the process, the Delhi Police seeks not only to enhance investigation speed but also to integrate digital verification and accountability features.

