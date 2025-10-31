Trial Looms for Detained U.N. Staff Linked to Assassination

Thirty-six local United Nations employees are set to face trial on charges of being involved in an Israeli airstrike that assassinated senior Houthi government leaders in Yemen. The acting foreign minister of the Houthi regime disclosed this information as tensions continue to rise over these allegations.

Despite the arrests and the accusations levelled against the U.N. personnel, the organization has strongly denied any involvement of their staff in intelligence operations. The arrests came after an Israeli strike in August which marked the first elimination of high-ranking Houthi officials since the group took control of Yemen's capital, Sanaa.

The U.N. remains concerned as this situation hampers their humanitarian efforts in the war-torn country, with the Houthis accused of obstructing aid delivery. The international community awaits further developments as the trials proceed under Yemeni judicial supervision.

(With inputs from agencies.)