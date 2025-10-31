Justice Served: Five-Year Sentence for Meghalaya Molestation Case

A significant legal verdict was delivered in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district as a court sentenced Banaiborlang Mawa to five years of rigorous imprisonment. The case, overseen by Special Judge (POCSO) M L Lyngdoh, concluded on October 27 with Mawa's conviction under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The verdict came after Mawa was found guilty of molesting a minor in 2013 in the Sohra area. Besides the jail term, he was also ordered to pay a fine of Rs 20,000, reflecting the seriousness of the offense under POCSO regulations.

This ruling underscores the judiciary's stance on protecting children and ensuring that perpetrators of such heinous acts are held accountable under strict legal frameworks.