Dr. Jitendra Singh: IIPA Leading India’s Shift from Rule-Bound to Role-Based Governance

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology; Earth Sciences and Minister of State for PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh, announced that the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) has become a central pillar in the Government of India’s vision to transform “Rule-Bound Governance to Role-Based Governance.”

Speaking at the 71st Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) of IIPA, chaired by the Vice President of India, Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan, who also serves as the President of IIPA, Dr. Singh highlighted that the institution has undergone a major structural, functional, and cultural transformation over the past decade to align with the Modi Government’s governance reforms agenda.

As the Chairman of IIPA, Dr. Singh emphasized that the organization, once viewed as a post-retirement platform for bureaucrats, has evolved into a vibrant, multi-sectoral knowledge hub designed to build capacities for future-ready, citizen-centric administration.

Expanding Membership Beyond Bureaucracy

Dr. Jitendra Singh noted that one of the most significant reforms undertaken at IIPA has been its expansion of membership beyond the traditional civil services.

“Earlier, IIPA was largely seen as a space for retired officers. Today, the youngest members are in their mid-twenties. We have expanded the membership to include serving officials, elected representatives such as councillors and corporators, defence service members, and professionals from the private sector,” he said.

This inclusive approach, he added, aims to foster cross-sectoral learning and collaborative leadership, essential for modern governance that operates at the intersection of public policy, technology, and citizen engagement.

The expansion has resulted in a broader intellectual ecosystem where public and private sectors learn from each other’s strengths, enabling a more agile, performance-driven governance model.

Infrastructure and Technological Upgradation

Dr. Singh revealed that IIPA’s physical and digital infrastructure has been modernized to facilitate its expanded role.

“We now have a series of new boardrooms of different sizes, equipped with advanced conferencing, training, and knowledge-sharing facilities,” he said.

A key milestone is the establishment of a state-of-the-art digital studio, one of the first in a government academic institution, to enhance digital learning, virtual training sessions, and e-governance outreach. This upgrade complements the government’s broader digital transformation agenda and makes IIPA a hub for hybrid and technology-driven capacity-building programmes.

Supporting Mission Karmayogi and Capacity Building

IIPA’s transformation has been closely aligned with the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) — Mission Karmayogi, an initiative of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) aimed at reshaping the civil service into a competency-driven, tech-savvy, and citizen-centric workforce.

Under this initiative, IIPA has been an active contributor to the Integrated Government Online Training (iGOT) platform, offering specialized online courses on leadership, governance innovation, ethics, and emerging technologies.

Dr. Jitendra Singh noted that these efforts are designed to equip public servants with adaptive skills for managing complex challenges in the digital era while maintaining the ethical foundation of public administration.

Governance Reforms: From Rules to Roles

Highlighting the Government’s broader administrative reforms, Dr. Singh said that over 1,700 obsolete rules and procedures have been repealed or simplified in the past few years, marking a decisive move from rule-centric bureaucracy to trust-based, outcome-oriented governance.

“The Modi Government has redefined governance — from being rule-bound to being role-based, from being process-driven to being performance-driven,” he said.

He added that this transformation is fostering accountability, transparency, and efficiency, paving the way for a governance ecosystem that values innovation, inclusion, and measurable impact.

Collaborations with Industry and Academia

In a bid to blend administrative efficiency with industry innovation, IIPA has strengthened partnerships with leading organizations in the private and academic sectors.

Dr. Jitendra Singh informed that the institute has collaborated with companies like Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki to design training modules that integrate best practices from corporate management with public administration principles.

“When public and private sectors move together, governance becomes more result-oriented and efficient,” he remarked.

Additionally, IIPA is engaging with universities, research institutions, and think tanks to expand its global outreach and bring international perspectives to Indian administrative learning.

Research, Publications, and Thought Leadership

In line with its new vision, IIPA has produced several research publications and policy papers addressing emerging governance challenges. Dr. Singh cited the institute’s recent works, including “People-Centric Governance: Indian Perspective” and “Artificial Intelligence for Social Justice,” as examples of its forward-looking approach that blends traditional administrative values with modern technology and ethics.

These publications reflect IIPA’s evolving role as not just a training institution, but also a policy think tank contributing directly to the reform agenda of the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) and the Government of India.

Building the Next Generation of Governance Leaders

Dr. Jitendra Singh concluded by affirming that IIPA is no longer limited to training civil servants; it is emerging as a dynamic institution shaping the future governance culture of India.

“The idea is to prepare institutions and individuals for the next generation of governance — one that is adaptive, accountable, and people-driven,” he said.

He added that IIPA’s ongoing reforms are geared toward cultivating leadership grounded in ethics, efficiency, and empathy, essential for realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.

As India moves into an era of rapid technological change and complex governance challenges, the IIPA’s transformation under Dr. Jitendra Singh’s leadership symbolizes India’s shift from compliance-based administration to competency-based governance, ensuring that governance becomes not just a process — but a performance.