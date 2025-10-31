Left Menu

Sexual Harassment Allegations Rock Maharishi Dayanand University

Three employees of Maharishi Dayanand University were accused of sexual harassment for allegedly asking female sanitation workers to photograph their private parts as proof of menstruation. The incident sparked protests and led to suspension and internal investigation, as well as the filing of a police case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rogers | Updated: 31-10-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 19:45 IST
Sexual Harassment Allegations Rock Maharishi Dayanand University
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An alarming case of alleged sexual harassment has come to light at Maharishi Dayanand University in Rohtak. The university is embroiled in controversy following serious accusations against three of its employees for reportedly demanding inappropriate photographs from female sanitation workers to prove they were menstruating.

The accused individuals have been identified as Vitender and Vinod, both sanitation supervisors, along with assistant registrar Shyam Sunder. The incident occurred a few hours before the scheduled visit of Haryana Governor, Ashim Kumar Ghosh, and has led to widespread protests by sanitation workers throughout Rohtak.

In response to the allegations, the university has suspended Vitender and Vinod, pending the results of an internal probe. Additionally, a police case has been filed, bringing charges including criminal intimidation and sexual harassment, with the possibility of further charges under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025