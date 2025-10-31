Sexual Harassment Allegations Rock Maharishi Dayanand University

An alarming case of alleged sexual harassment has come to light at Maharishi Dayanand University in Rohtak. The university is embroiled in controversy following serious accusations against three of its employees for reportedly demanding inappropriate photographs from female sanitation workers to prove they were menstruating.

The accused individuals have been identified as Vitender and Vinod, both sanitation supervisors, along with assistant registrar Shyam Sunder. The incident occurred a few hours before the scheduled visit of Haryana Governor, Ashim Kumar Ghosh, and has led to widespread protests by sanitation workers throughout Rohtak.

In response to the allegations, the university has suspended Vitender and Vinod, pending the results of an internal probe. Additionally, a police case has been filed, bringing charges including criminal intimidation and sexual harassment, with the possibility of further charges under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.