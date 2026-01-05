Left Menu

Kapil Dev Addresses PGTI's Stance Amid IPL Broadcast Suspension in Bangladesh

Kapil Dev, head of the Professional Golf Tour of India, stated that the inclusion of Bangladeshi golfers in PGTI events remained undecided. Amidst the IPL's broadcast suspension in Bangladesh due to geopolitical tensions, he highlighted sports leagues' aspirations for IPL-like success and opportunities for players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 14:50 IST
Kapil Dev (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian cricket icon and current President of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), Kapil Dev, revealed on Monday that discussions about Bangladeshi golfers participating in PGTI tournaments had yet to occur. 'We haven't talked. We will sit down at the board, and we will try to talk,' Kapil Dev said, commenting during the franchise launch of UP Prometheus in the 72 league.

Addressing reporters, Kapil Dev noted that other sports are striving to emulate the success of the Indian Premier League (IPL). 'After watching the IPL league in cricket, other sports are also trying to make their leagues as successful. We want players to get opportunities,' he stated, underscoring the drive to broaden competitive prospects for athletes.

Formed in September 2006, PGTI consists of over 300 members, operating as a governing board spearheaded by leading Indian golf professionals and key corporate patrons. It aims to promote professional golf and enhance competitive opportunities within the country.

Kapil Dev assumed the PGTI presidency in June 2024, following Srinivasan H R. Meanwhile, the broadcast of IPL 2026 matches in Bangladesh was suspended by the Bangladesh government, responding to BCCI's direction for Kolkata Knight Riders to release player Mustafizur Rahman amid allegations against Bangladesh regarding minority atrocities.

The decision came after KKR removed Rahman from its IPL 2026 lineup, as ordered by the BCCI. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in Bangladesh has declared that all IPL telecasts will be on hold until further notice, as per an official Press Information Department (PID) announcement on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

