JNU says students involved in sloganeering will face disciplinary measures, immediate suspension.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 20:07 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
