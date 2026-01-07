Left Menu

Odisha School Fire Leads to Teacher Suspensions

The Odisha government halted salaries for five teachers and issued notices after a fire injured four students at a high school in Rayagada. Amidst calls for accountability, a classmate reportedly ignited the blaze using a thinner. An investigation seeks to uncover possible negligence by school staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-01-2026 08:56 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 08:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift response to a perilous fire incident that left four students injured, the Odisha government has suspended the salaries of five teachers from a state-run high school in Rayagada district.

School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond announced that departmental inquiries are underway, potentially leading to further action against the education staff involved, contingent upon proof of negligence.

Initial reports suggest the accident occurred when a student ignited color thinner on the school's balcony, leading to the fire. The affected students are receiving medical attention, with one in critical care at SCB Medical College and Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

