Madras High Court Halts Residential Project on Marshland

The Madras High Court on Friday issued a temporary injunction against a private firm's plans to construct a residential complex in Perumbakkam. The site is allegedly part of the Pallikaranai marshland.

The first bench, led by Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, granted the interim stay. This stay is in effect until November 11.

The bench has scheduled the next hearing for November 12. The order follows a Public interest litigation petition filed by J Brezhnev, an office-bearer of the AIADMK legal wing.

(With inputs from agencies.)