Madras High Court Halts Residential Project on Marshland
The Madras High Court issued a temporary halt on a private company's residential project on what is claimed to be part of Pallikaranai marshland in Perumbakkam. The interim stay is effective until November 11, with further hearings scheduled for November 12 following a petition by J Brezhnev.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 31-10-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 20:39 IST
- Country:
- India
The Madras High Court on Friday issued a temporary injunction against a private firm's plans to construct a residential complex in Perumbakkam. The site is allegedly part of the Pallikaranai marshland.
The first bench, led by Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, granted the interim stay. This stay is in effect until November 11.
The bench has scheduled the next hearing for November 12. The order follows a Public interest litigation petition filed by J Brezhnev, an office-bearer of the AIADMK legal wing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Will back AIADMK's recommendation for Bharat Ratna for Pasumpon Thevar: CM Stalin
"Requested HM to confer Bharat Ratna on him": AIADMK's Palaniswami pays tribute to Muthuramalinga Thevar
Will back AIADMK's recommendation for Bharat Ratna for Pasumpon Thevar: CM Stalin
The AIADMK Unity Battle: Leaders Rally Against Betrayal for 2026