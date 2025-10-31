Tribunal Upholds ED's Attachment Order Against Karti Chidambaram Amid INX Media Probe

The PMLA Appellate Tribunal has confirmed a 2018 provisional attachment order by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case.

In its decision, the Tribunal dismissed Karti's appeal, noting that the extraordinary circumstances presented by the COVID-19 pandemic affected the investigation speed.

The matter concerns the ED's attachment of nearly Rs 305 crore in assets, connected to alleged irregularities in FIPB clearance for the INX Media during Karti's father's tenure as finance minister.

