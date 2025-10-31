Left Menu

Tribunal Upholds ED's Attachment Order Against Karti Chidambaram Amid INX Media Probe

The PMLA Appellate Tribunal confirmed a 2018 Enforcement Directorate (ED) provisional attachment order against Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case. Karti's appeal was dismissed as the Tribunal noted exceptional circumstances, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, affected investigation pace and upheld ED's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 20:52 IST
Tribunal Upholds ED's Attachment Order Against Karti Chidambaram Amid INX Media Probe
Tribunal
  • Country:
  • India

The PMLA Appellate Tribunal has confirmed a 2018 provisional attachment order by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case.

In its decision, the Tribunal dismissed Karti's appeal, noting that the extraordinary circumstances presented by the COVID-19 pandemic affected the investigation speed.

The matter concerns the ED's attachment of nearly Rs 305 crore in assets, connected to alleged irregularities in FIPB clearance for the INX Media during Karti's father's tenure as finance minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025