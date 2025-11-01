Left Menu

Cuba Rocked by Major Corruption Scandal: Former Economy Minister Accused

Former Cuban economy minister Alejandro Gil, sacked in February 2024, faces multiple charges, including espionage and bribery, in a significant corruption scandal. The charges were revealed after a two-year investigation, shaking the communist party's hierarchy. Details on the accused individuals or trial dates remain undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2025 08:56 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 08:56 IST
Cuba Rocked by Major Corruption Scandal: Former Economy Minister Accused

Cuba's top prosecutor has leveled serious accusations against Alejandro Gil, the former economy minister, and others for alleged involvement in a significant corruption scandal. The charges, ranging from espionage to bribery, were part of an investigation into one of the largest scandals publicly disclosed in Cuba in recent decades.

Gil, who was dismissed by President Miguel Diaz-Canel in February 2024, remains unreachable, with no public comments since. This development has sent ripples through Cuba's communist party, known for its typically secretive politics. The attorney general has detailed a list of charges, following a thorough nearly two-year investigation.

The charges include espionage, embezzlement, bribery, and more. However, no further information has been given on the number of accused or their identities. Previously close to the president, Gil pushed through a major but disastrous monetary reform in 2021. This scandal echoes the 1989 case of General Arnaldo Ochoa, who faced execution for drug smuggling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025