Cuba Rocked by Major Corruption Scandal: Former Economy Minister Accused

Cuba's top prosecutor has leveled serious accusations against Alejandro Gil, the former economy minister, and others for alleged involvement in a significant corruption scandal. The charges, ranging from espionage to bribery, were part of an investigation into one of the largest scandals publicly disclosed in Cuba in recent decades.

Gil, who was dismissed by President Miguel Diaz-Canel in February 2024, remains unreachable, with no public comments since. This development has sent ripples through Cuba's communist party, known for its typically secretive politics. The attorney general has detailed a list of charges, following a thorough nearly two-year investigation.

The charges include espionage, embezzlement, bribery, and more. However, no further information has been given on the number of accused or their identities. Previously close to the president, Gil pushed through a major but disastrous monetary reform in 2021. This scandal echoes the 1989 case of General Arnaldo Ochoa, who faced execution for drug smuggling.

(With inputs from agencies.)