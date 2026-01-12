Left Menu

Officials Caught in Scandal Over 'Obscene' Dance Performance

A sub-divisional officer and three policemen in Chhattisgarh attended an 'obscene' dance performance, resulting in their suspension. Videos from the event went viral, leading to the arrest of 14 organizers. Investigations are ongoing, and the SDO's failure to stop the event has drawn severe criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gariaband | Updated: 12-01-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 15:07 IST
In a controversial incident, a sub-divisional officer (SDO) and three policemen from Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district were caught enjoying what has been described as an 'obscene' dance performance. The event took place last week in Urmal village, sparking public outrage after videos went viral on social media.

As a result of the controversy, the SDO was removed from his post and the three policemen were suspended. Additionally, 14 organizers of the event have been arrested. The SDO's lack of intervention in stopping the event as an executive magistrate drew severe criticism from local authorities.

Gariaband Collector Bhagwan Singh Uike confirmed that an investigation is underway. An inquiry report will be sent to the Raipur Divisional Commissioner. Meanwhile, disciplinary actions are being initiated, highlighting a serious breach of conduct as per the Chhattisgarh Civil Services Conduct Rules.

